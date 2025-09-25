'No Accident': FM Sitharaman Hails India's Economic Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman hailed India’s economic performance and emphasized that amidst global uncertainty, the Indian economy's resilience is ''remarkable''.

Addressing the 91st foundation day celebration of Bank of Maharashtra in Pune, FM Sitharaman said, "This resilience is no accident," she said. "It is the result of proactive fiscal and monetary policies, bold structural reforms, massive physical and digital infrastructure creation, improved governance, and enhanced competitiveness over the past decade.

She added that with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a young demographic profile, and increased reliance on domestic demand, India is well-positioned to withstand global shocks and maintain a high-growth trajectory.

According to the FM, after Covid-19, India rebounded sharply, recording an average annual growth rate of approximately 8% between 2021–22 and 2024–25, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The momentum continues, with GDP expanding by 7.8% in the April–June quarter.