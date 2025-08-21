India's Economic Activity Bucks Trump Tariff Fears, Flash PMIs Show

India’s economy buzzed with activity in August, led by a strong services sector, even though US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a flash survey by HSBC Holdings Plc showed.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 59.8 in August from 59.1 in July, while the services purchasing managers’ index climbed to 65.6 from 60.5 last month. That helped the composite index jump to 65.2 compared to 61.1 in July.

During August, India’s private sector economy posted its sharpest expansion since survey data were first collected in December 2005, HSBC said in a statement on Thursday. “The rapid upturn in business activity was driven by a surge in sales volumes, with total new order intakes rising at one of the quickest rates on record,” the statement said.