NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia’s Current Account Deficit Widens Marginally To 1.1% Of GDP In Q1FY25
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Current Account Deficit Widens Marginally To 1.1% Of GDP In Q1FY25

The widening of CAD on a YoY basis was due to a rise in merchandise trade deficit to $65.1 billion in Q1FY25 from $56.7 billion in Q1FY24.

30 Sep 2024, 05:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India’s current account deficit widened marginally in the April–June 2024 quarter, led by a rise in the merchandise trade deficit.

It widened marginally to $9.7 billion (1.1% of GDP) in the first quarter of the financial year 2024–25 from $8.9 billion (1% of GDP) in Q1 FY24 and against a surplus of $4.6 billion (0.5% of GDP) in Q4 FY24.

The widening of CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily due to a rise in merchandise trade deficit to $65.1 billion in Q1 FY25 from $56.7 billion in Q1 FY24.

Other Key Features 

  • Net services receipts increased on a YoY basis to $39.7 billion in Q1 FY25 from $35.1 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a YoY basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services, and transportation services.

  • Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $29.5 billion in Q1 FY25 from $27.1 billion in Q1 FY24.

  • Net outgo on the primary income account—primarily reflecting payments of investment income—increased to $10.7 billion in Q1 FY25 from $10.2 billion in Q1 FY24.

  • In the financial account, net foreign direct investment inflows rose to $6.3 billion in Q1 FY25 from $4.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2023–24.

  • Net inflows under foreign portfolio investment moderated to $0.9 billion from $15.7 billion in Q1 FY24.

  • Net inflows under external commercial borrowings to India amounted to $1.8 billion in Q1 FY25, lower than $5.6 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

  • Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $4.0 billion, higher than $2.2 billion a year ago.

  • There was an accretion of $5.2 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a balance of payments basis) in Q1 FY25 as compared with $24.4 billion in Q1 FY24.

ALSO READ

Indian Economy Resilient Amid Global Uncertainty, But Outlook Softens Says NCAER
Opinion
Indian Economy Resilient Amid Global Uncertainty, But Outlook Softens Says NCAER
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT