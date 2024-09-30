India’s Current Account Deficit Widens Marginally To 1.1% Of GDP In Q1FY25

India’s current account deficit widened marginally in the April–June 2024 quarter, led by a rise in the merchandise trade deficit.

It widened marginally to $9.7 billion (1.1% of GDP) in the first quarter of the financial year 2024–25 from $8.9 billion (1% of GDP) in Q1 FY24 and against a surplus of $4.6 billion (0.5% of GDP) in Q4 FY24.

The widening of CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily due to a rise in merchandise trade deficit to $65.1 billion in Q1 FY25 from $56.7 billion in Q1 FY24.