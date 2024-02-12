India's CPI Inflation Falls To 5.1% In January
Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band for the fifth straight month.
India's retail inflation eased slightly in January, benefiting from lower food prices.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.1% in January, as compared with 5.69% in December, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Monday.
A panel of 36 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5% for January.
Rural inflation fell to 5.34% in January, as compared with 5.93% in December. Urban inflation stood at 4.92% in January as against 5.46% in December.
Food price inflation declined to 8.30% in January, as compared with 9.53% in December.
Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fifth straight month.
(This is a developing story.)