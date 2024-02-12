India's CPI Inflation Falls To 5.1% In January

India's retail inflation eased slightly in January, benefiting from lower food prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.1% in January, as compared with 5.69% in December, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Monday.

A panel of 36 economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5% for January.

Rural inflation fell to 5.34% in January, as compared with 5.93% in December. Urban inflation stood at 4.92% in January as against 5.46% in December.

Food price inflation declined to 8.30% in January, as compared with 9.53% in December.

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fifth straight month.

(This is a developing story.)