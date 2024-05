India's retail inflation marginally eased in April. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.83% in April, compared to 4.85% in March, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Monday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated Consumer Price Index-based inflation at 4.8% for the month. Inflation has been within the central bank's tolerance band of 4% (+/-2%) since September.

This is a developing story.