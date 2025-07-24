India's Concert Economy To Create 1.2 Crore Temporary Jobs By 2030–32: NLB Services

India's live event and concert economy is expected to generate nearly 12 million (1.2 crore) temporary jobs by 2030-2032, with over 100 large-format concerts expected annually across the country, says global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services.

"Live event and concert economy in India is witnessing a transformative phase, which is emerging not only as a thriving cultural phenomenon but also as an employment and economic driver, poised to generate nearly 12 million temporary jobs by 2030-2032," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

This evolving landscape is fueling demand for skilled professionals in production, logistics, security, hospitality, and digital media, he stated.

While metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad continue to host major international and national acts, the next wave of growth is clearly shifting toward tier II and III cities, he said.

"Cities like Shillong, Guwahati, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Indore, and Chandigarh are fast becoming hotspots for high-energy live events," Alug said.

He said, each concert generates 15,000 to 20,000 short-term roles across venue operations, crowd management, Food and Beverage services, stage rigging, digital marketing, content creation, artist management, and more.

Further, he said, the concert economy is acting as a multiplier for allied sectors like travel, tourism, hospitality, and F&B as well.

For instance, he said, Coldplay's 2024 concert in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) added Rs 641 crore to the local economy, including Rs 72 crore in GST revenue.

The ripple effects included a 300-350% surge in flight demand, an 8% spike in train bookings, record-high hotel tariffs (some rooms hitting Rs 90,000 a night), and huge business for local eateries and delivery platforms, he added.

This concert boom is not just about short-term engagement, he said, adding that around 10-15% of temporary roles are transitioning into full-time employment, particularly in domains like audio engineering, digital strategy, event tech, and production management. Repeat gigs, portfolio development, and upskilling are helping gig or freelance workers secure long-term opportunities, he noted.

With over 100 such concerts expected annually, the cumulative contribution is projected to cross Rs 15,000 crores over the next few years driven by direct revenues from ticketing, hospitality, and transport, as well as indirect gains through tourism, local employment, and MSME engagement, he said.