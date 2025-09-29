Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia's August IIP Grows 4% On Mining, Electricity Output Surge
ADVERTISEMENT

India's August IIP Grows 4% On Mining, Electricity Output Surge

Manufacturing activity grew by 3.8% on an annual basis in August, compared to 6% last month.

29 Sep 2025, 04:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Electricity production increased 4.1% as against 3.7% in the previous month. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
Electricity production increased 4.1% as against 3.7% in the previous month. (Photo: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's industrial output grew by 4% in August as against the growth of 4.3% in July, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

Manufacturing activity grew by 3.8% on an annual basis in August, compared to 6% last month. Within the manufacturing sector, 10 out of 23 industry groups recorded a positive growth in August 2025. Mining output, another key component of the IIP, rose 6% year-on-year in August versus a fall of 7.2% last month. Electricity production increased 4.1% as against 3.7% in the previous month.

While IIP growth registered a rather stable path, this data should be read with caution as it captures neither the tariff nor GST effect which have been in the news and impacted business sentiment, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. The US tariffs up to 50% were implemented from Aug. 27, whereas GST benefits kicked in late September.

"We could be expecting September to also be a less impressive month for IIP with consumer spending being held on to due to the prospective implementation of GST 2.0," he said, suggesting that growth will tend to bounce back in October and November.

IIP Internals (Use-Based)

  • Primary goods output expanded by 5.2% in August versus a fall of 0.7% in the preceding month.

  • Capital goods grew by 4.4% versus 6.8% in July.

  • Intermediate goods grew 5% versus a growth of 6.1% in the preceding month.

  • Infrastructure goods grew 10.6% versus 13.7% last month.

  • Consumer durables grew 3.5% versus 7.3% in the previous month.

  • Consumer non-durables output fell 6.3% versus a fall of 0.5% in the previous month.

ALSO READ

Moody's Sees Limited Tariff-Hit On Indian Economy, But Pegs FY26 GDP Growth At 6.5%
Opinion
Moody's Sees Limited Tariff-Hit On Indian Economy, But Pegs FY26 GDP Growth At 6.5%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT