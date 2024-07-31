India's April-June Fiscal Deficit Reaches 8.1% Of FY25 Target

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia's April-June Fiscal Deficit Reaches 8.1% Of FY25 Target
31 Jul 2024, 04:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ministry of Finance, known as the&nbsp;North block of the Central Secretariat, in New Delhi (Source: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Ministry of Finance, known as the North block of the Central Secretariat, in New Delhi (Source: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit)

The Union government's fiscal deficit expanded to 8.1% of the budgetary target for the financial year ending March 2025.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit is Rs 1.36 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore, according to provisional data released on Friday by the Controller General of Accounts.

Meanwhile, net tax revenue collection came in at 21.1% of the target at Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the April-June period, amidst a rise in income tax collections.

Other Highlights

  • India recorded Rs 2.9 lakh crore in income tax, whereas corporate tax closed at Rs 1.7 lakh crore, according to provisional data.

  • Total expenditure was reported at 20.4% of the full fiscal target, at Rs 9.7 lakh crore,

  • In terms of capital expenditure, the government spent 16.3% of the target at Rs 1.8 lakh crore for April-June period.

