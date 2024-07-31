India's April-June Fiscal Deficit Reaches 8.1% Of FY25 Target

The Union government's fiscal deficit expanded to 8.1% of the budgetary target for the financial year ending March 2025.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit is Rs 1.36 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore, according to provisional data released on Friday by the Controller General of Accounts.

Meanwhile, net tax revenue collection came in at 21.1% of the target at Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the April-June period, amidst a rise in income tax collections.

Other Highlights