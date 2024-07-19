India's Agricultural Exports Dip 3% For April-June Fiscal Amid Chinese Tariff Deadline

India's exports of agricultural and processed food products fell by 3% to $5.88 billion during April-June this fiscal year due to issues related to the Red Sea crisis, a rise in freight and a shortage of containers, according to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority data.

US importers are increasing their shipments from China to beat the upcoming August 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports. As a result, this surge in trade activity between the two nations is causing a shortage of containers.

During the first quarter, exports of rice, some cereals, cashew and oil meals declined.

Rice exports dipped marginally to $2.8 billion during the period, while cashew exports declined by 17% to $68.63 million.

However, fruits and vegetables; certain processed items; and meat, dairy and poultry goods registered positive growth.

According to the data, exports of regulated goods, including non-basmati rice, wheat, and milled products, have dipped marginally by 0.49% to $4.33 billion during April–May this fiscal year.

During the first two months of this fiscal year, basmati rice exports rose by 13% to $1.03 billion. However, the shipments of non-basmati rice dipped by 13% to $918.83 million.

(With Inputs From PTI)