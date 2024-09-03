Indians Traveling Abroad Twice Or More Surges 32%: MakeMyTrip

The number of Indians travelling abroad in a year twice or more has gone up 32%, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi lead the charts for international travel searches, as per the "How India Travels Abroad" Report by travel booking platform MakeMyTrip. The report covered the period between June 2023 and May 2024.

Popular destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, and the US, top the chart of the destinations that Indians love travelling to, with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan leading the emerging destinations chart.

A key finding from the report suggests that international travel search volumes remain relatively steady across all seasons, with December being the most active month for international travel searches.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "With rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, and the increasing ease of travel, more Indians are exploring both domestic and international destinations for leisure as well as business."