"The Indian rupee opened flat on Thursday even as oil prices rallied, but consistent intervention by the Reserve Bank of India capped the dollar demand at around Rs 83.60.The local currency opened little changed at Rs 83.58, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.59 on Tuesday.Globally, risk aversion increased as the threat of more restrictions on China ramped up concerns over a renewed trade war, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.The dollar was at 103.78, while Brent crude was trading at $85.38 per barrel..Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As HDFC Bank, Asian Paints Drag.'The Indian rupee has virtually remained unchanged in the last two days despite the fall in the dollar index as dollar demand from FPIs and oil importers has been matched by supply from the RBI at Rs 83.60,' said Bhansali.Bhansali advises exporters to sell dollars above Rs 83.60, while he suggests importers buy dollars at dips or trigger stop losses at Rs 83.60. He sees the dollar-rupee pair trading in a narrow range of Rs 83.55 and Rs 83.65 on Thursday.