Indian Rupee Faces Slow Grind Lower On Oil, China Rotation Risks

The Indian rupee, which fell past 84 to the dollar to hit a new record low this month, is on a downward path as geopolitical risks boost oil prices and as money flows out of local stocks amid a shift toward China.

Barclays Plc. points to record-high gold prices, a stronger dollar, and increased risk aversion as reasons why the central bank may allow the rupee to decline. The lender predicts the currency to gradually fall toward 84.40 per dollar, while researcher QuantEco Research targets 84.50 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. expects a decline to 84.25.

“Global headwinds from geopolitical risks and slower pace of monetary easing in the US amid robust data are expected to weigh on the rupee in the near term,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak in Mumbai. Foreign portfolio outflows from India and other EMs are a reflection of this uncertainty as funds move to China on hopes of its recovery, she said.