Indian Household Quarterly Spending Rises 33% To Rs 56,000 In 2025: Report

Household expenses, particularly in urban areas, recorded a notable rise each year. However, there is also an increase in expenses in rural areas, the report added.

"Household spending has been climbing steadily, with average quarterly expenses rising from about Rs 42,000 in 2022 to over Rs 56,000 in 2025. Urban families continue to spend the most, but rural households have also seen a sharp rebound, underscoring the mounting pressure on budgets across the country," said the report from Kharcha 3.0 from Worldpanel by Numerator.