Indian Firms Target Small-Town Growth That’s Insulated From US Tariffs

Indian companies are betting on small towns and villages to sustain growth at a time the third-largest Asian economy is bracing for pain from US’s punishing 50% tariffs.

Businesses from biscuits makers to building materials suppliers underscored the buoyant rural demand in investor calls for their June quarter earnings, adding that low inflation and the prospect of a good harvest will ensure the 900 million Indians living outside cities keep spending. Consumption growth in India’s countryside has outpaced that in urban markets for six straight quarters, according to data analytics firm NielsenIQ.

Demand in rural India, dominated by its agrarian economy, is a bit more insulated from the impact of the exorbitant US tariffs, making it an important focus area to get growth from, Sudhanshu Vats, managing director at adhesives and paint maker Pidilite Industries Ltd. told Bloomberg News.