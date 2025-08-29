Indian Exporters Look To Expand In Africa To Dodge 50% US Tariff

Indian businesses are looking to expand production in Africa for exporting to the US, after President Donald Trump hit the South Asian nation with one of the steepest levies globally as punishment for purchases of Russian oil.

GAP Inc. supplier Gokaldas Exports Ltd. and premium garments maker Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. are among the companies planning to leverage tariffs of as low as 10% in some African countries, compared to the 50% levy on Indian exports. Diamond and jewelry exporters are also looking into expanding on the continent.

Indian companies are scrambling to offset the pain from US tariffs and looking for workarounds to continue servicing their American clients. Labor-intensive sectors like jewelry and apparel are the hardest hit and US levies may reduce exports of certain goods by as much as 90%, according to a note from Bloomberg Economics this week.

Overall exports from India to the US, its biggest market, may more than halve after the higher tariffs that kicked in on Wednesday, it added. India exported more than $20 billion of textile products, jewelry and diamonds to the US in 2023.