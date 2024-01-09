Indian Exporters Bear Brunt Of Higher Freight, Surcharge Amid Red Sea Crisis

Indian exporters are bearing the brunt of higher freight and special surcharge by private insurers as vessels continue to undertake longer journeys when travelling through the Red Sea.

The effect on global maritime trade has been felt across shipping lines, and especially on the availability of oil—a commodity for which India is primarily import-dependent.

Attacks by the Houthis on shipping vessels began mid-November and have only increased since then, in response to the war in Gaza. A GTRI report, released earlier this month, warned that India might have to diversify its sources of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, and explore alternative trade routes to reduce dependency on the conflict-prone Red Sea passage.

A Bloomberg report estimates that India may see around $30 billion shaved off its total exports in the current fiscal, as threats to cargo vessels in the Red Sea have lead to a surge in container shipping rates and prompted exporters to hold back on shipments.

NDTV Profit reported on Monday that the government has instructed the Export Credit Guarantee Corp. to clarify that it has not increased its rates. Subsequently, the ECGC conveyed the same on social media platform X.

Export credit insurance is not to be confused with the insurance against transit, according to an official with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The ECGC is a government body that offers export credit guarantee to exporters in the event of payment default by buyer, the person said.