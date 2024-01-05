Indian Economy Outperforming Peers, Projected To Grow At 6.2% In 2024: UN

In response to a question on factors holding back India’s economic growth, Director of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division Shantanu Mukherjee cited India’s GDP growth rates of four years from 2022-2025 and said: "I'm not sure that 7.7%, 6.3%, 6.2% and 6.6% is exactly holding something back.”

“In a kind of abstract sense, one would run the risk of overheating an economy if you grew at much faster rates at the size and complexity of India,” he said.