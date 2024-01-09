Indian Economy Likely To Grow At 6.2% Next Fiscal: Report

"We believe political stability supports policy continuity, leading toward further digitalisation and reforms to boost manufacturing/exports, given the country's increasing footprint in global value chains."

On the equities, the note said after outperforming EMs by 11% in 2023, the domestic market trades at an 86 per cent (one-year forward premium) premium to EMs. FII and household flows into the markets held strong in 2023, supporting these valuations, which the brokerage believes, are driven by a perception of better geopolitical and macroeconomic positioning.