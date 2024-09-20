Indian Drugmakers Can Now Avail Twice The Incentive For Manufacturing Upgrades

Indian pharmaceutical companies can now avail twice the incentives for upgrading their manufacturing facilities. Department of Pharmaceuticals has raised financial incentive cap for manufacturing upgrades to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore earlier. However, eligibility for these incentives will remain subject to the annual turnover of the companies.

According to a notification by the Department of Pharmaceuticals dated Sept. 17, companies with an annual turnover between Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 crore will be funded for 20% of investments made for upgradation. Firms with revenue between Rs 50 crore and Rs 250 crore can avail amount equal to 15% of their investments made in eligible activities.

Meanwhile, drugmakers with turnover Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore will get paid for 10% of their total investments made for the upgradation of plant.