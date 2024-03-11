Indian Bond Market Could See $40-50 Billion Inflows

Indian government bond inclusion in both the JPMorgan and Bloomberg emerging market indices would attract foreign inflows worth $40–50 billion annually, according to analysts.

Currently, foreign investors' holding in government securities stands at 4.5% of the total outstanding, much less than countries like China, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Historically, such inclusions have led to increased investor interest and inflows, according to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap LLP. “The extent of the increase would depend on various factors, including prevailing yields, expectations of rate cuts, investor sentiments, securities to be made available under the FAR route, and the attractiveness of Indian bonds compared to other investment options available to FPIs.”

This increase is already visible in some of the bond series, with FPIs already holding nearly 20% of the total issuance. According to the data from the Clearing Corporation of India, in the 7.37% G-sec maturing in 2028 and the 7.32% G-sec maturing in 2030, FPIs own a record level of 20.77% and 15.91%, respectively, of total outstanding.

Foreign inflows in Indian debt stand at Rs 45,572 crore so far this year, with Rs 19,837 crore in January and Rs 22,419 crore in February, according to the data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. February saw the highest monthly inflow in over seven years; the previous highest was seen in June 2017 at Rs 25,685 crore.

Since the announcement of Indian government bonds in the JPMorgan Emerging-Market Index in September last year, the debt market has seen an inflow of over Rs 86,054 crore.