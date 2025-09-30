India–EFTA Trade Pact Takes Effect Oct 1: $100 Billion Investment, 10 Lakh Jobs Tied To Deal

The India–European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement will officially take effect on Oct. 1, 2025, according to press release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. Signed in March 2024, the deal is India’s first free trade agreement linking market access with long-term investment and job creation commitments.

Under the EFTA nations like Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein have pledged to channel $100 billion (Rs 8.88 lakh crore) in foreign direct investment into India over the next 15 years, generating one million direct jobs. A dedicated India–EFTA Desk has already been established to fast-track investments in sectors such as renewable energy, life sciences, engineering, and digital technologies.