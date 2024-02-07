India Will Be Largest Source For Global Oil Demand Growth Till 2030: IEA

India’s role in global oil markets is expected to expand substantially over the remainder of the decade, fuelled by strong growth in its economy, population, and demographics, according to the International Energy Agency.

The country is projected to be the single largest source of global demand growth from 2023 to 2030, surpassing the growth rates in developed economies as well as China, according to the Indian Oil Market - Outlook to 2030 report that was released on Tuesday.