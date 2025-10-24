ADVERTISEMENT
India, US 'Very Near' To A Trade Deal: Official
The two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement, an official told news agency PTI.
India and the US are 'very near' to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement as both the sides are converging on most of the issues, an official said on Friday.
The official said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement.
"We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said, adding that not much differences are there now for resolution.
Talks are progressing on the agreement and no new issues are acting as hurdle in the negotiations. "We are converging on most of the issues," the official added.
Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.
