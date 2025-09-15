India-US Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday, Days After Modi-Trump Thaw

The India-US trade talks will resume on Tuesday, a senior Commerce Ministry official said, adding that a team of American negotiators will be arriving in New Delhi late on Monday.

The update was shared by Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce. He also noted that the trade discussions with the US are going on at various levels, including diplomatic, trade, chief negotiators and ministerial-levels.

There are several trade issues being discussed, the senior official added.

The resumption in trade talks comes following a period of halt, as India-US ties plunged following the imposition of 50% tariffs last month.

(This is a developing story)