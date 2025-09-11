India-US Trade Talks Progressing In 'Positive Atmosphere With Seriousness', Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piysuh Goyal on Thursday said that negotiations between India and the US on the proposed trade agreement are progressing in a positive atmosphere. He said both countries are satisfied with the progress in the trade talks, which began in March.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had asked the trade ministers of both the countries to conclude the first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement by fall (November) of 2025, Goyal said.

"Discussions have been going on in a positive atmosphere with seriousness since March. It is progressing, and both the countries are satisfied with the progress," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai.