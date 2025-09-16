India-US Trade Talks: Both Sides Firm On Early Conclusion Of Deal

India and the US have agreed to step up efforts to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest, following discussions between trade teams in New Delhi.

Talks, described as “positive and forward-looking" by the Indian Commerce Ministry, covered multiple aspects of the proposed deal, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to a balanced and mutually beneficial outcome.

“It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The US Embassy also called the meeting positive after US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch and other American officials met their Indian counterparts in New Delhi on Tuesday after a planned late August meeting was stalled.