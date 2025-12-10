India-US Trade Talks Advance As Washington Praises India’s ‘Best Offers Ever’

India is pushing ahead with trade negotiations with the United States, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer telling lawmakers that India has made “the best we’ve ever received as a country” in ongoing discussions.

Talks are centered on expanding access for American farmers to Indian markets, particularly for crops such as grain sorghum and soy.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Indian rice, citing concerns that India was dumping rice in the US market. Currently, the US already levies 50% tariffs on Indian goods, the highest rate applied to any country.