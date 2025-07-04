India-US Trade Pact: What’s At Stake For Textile Giants

All eyes are on a high-stakes trade deal between India and the United States that involves thousands of crores in textile exports, with far-reaching implications in the labour industry.

At the centre of the negotiations is a 26% tariff that Indian textile firms currently face while exporting to the US, a market that makes up 28% of India’s textile exports. If India manages to bring this down to 10%, it could be a game-changer for companies like Welspun Living, Trident, and others with large exposure to the US market.

India’s textiles sector has traditionally competed with China and Pakistan in home textiles, with Vietnam and Bangladesh being competition for garments.