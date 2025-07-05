India-US Trade Deal: Where Talks Stand, What's Holding Them Back — Here's What We Know So Far

India is in no rush to sign a trade deal with the United States, especially not one that risks its core economic interests, as per the Commerce Industry. As negotiations inch forward, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that New Delhi will not be pressured by arbitrary deadlines or external expectations.

The agreement to come will follow months of negotiations, catalysed by US President Donald Trump's historic tariffs announced on April 2. India was one of the countries majorly hit by Trump's protectionist move, with steep levies worth 27% imposed on the country.

Trump had since suspended its enforcement for 90 days to allow for negotiations. This suspension period set a deadline of July 9 for both countries to finalise an interim trade agreement to avoid the imposition of these higher tariffs.

The actual negotiation rounds, involving the Indian trade delegation led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, took place from June 26 to July 2 in Washington DC.

"If it's not a win-win, it's not happening," Goyal said on Friday, pushing back against Trump's deadline for concluding the long-pending interim deal.