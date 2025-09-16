India-US Trade Talks To Resume As Negotiator Arrives In Delhi: Timeline Of Key Events

India and the United States are set to restart the bilateral trade deal negotiations after a brief halt following the dip in trade relations after the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian exports by US President Donald Trump.

The American delegation, led by Brendan Lynch, the US chief negotiator and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, arrived in New Delhi on Monday night. Both sides are expected to resume the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiation on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The US negotiator’s visit signals a renewed effort by India and the US to put behind them a phase marked by sharp rhetoric and long-standing policy differences, amid the trade uncertainties triggered by a 50% punitive tariff.

“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi sent out a very conciliatory, nice, constructive tweet, and President (Donald) Trump responded to that. We'll see how this works,” Lynch told CNBC, ahead of the US team’s Delhi visit.

Here is a look at the timeline of key developments in the India-US trade negotiations over the past months: