India-US Trade Talks To Resume As Negotiator Arrives In Delhi: Timeline Of Key Events
India-US Trade Deal: India and the US are set to restart stalled trade negotiations, marking a new chapter after months of tariff disputes and diplomatic friction.
India and the United States are set to restart the bilateral trade deal negotiations after a brief halt following the dip in trade relations after the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian exports by US President Donald Trump.
The American delegation, led by Brendan Lynch, the US chief negotiator and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, arrived in New Delhi on Monday night. Both sides are expected to resume the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiation on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
The US negotiator’s visit signals a renewed effort by India and the US to put behind them a phase marked by sharp rhetoric and long-standing policy differences, amid the trade uncertainties triggered by a 50% punitive tariff.
“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi sent out a very conciliatory, nice, constructive tweet, and President (Donald) Trump responded to that. We'll see how this works,” Lynch told CNBC, ahead of the US team’s Delhi visit.
Here is a look at the timeline of key developments in the India-US trade negotiations over the past months:
India-US Trade Deal: Month-wise timeline of events
February 2025: PM Modi Visits Washington
Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to work toward a limited trade deal by autumn 2025 and to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. He also pledged to increase India’s energy purchases from the United States.
March 2025: Bilateral Talks Gain Momentum
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, visited Washington and met Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamisen Greer. US officials travelled to Delhi for further discussions. India said negotiations were progressing well even as the USTR’s annual report flagged India’s high tariffs, non-tariff barriers, data rules and patent issues.
April 2025: Early Signs Of A Breakthrough
During US Vice President JD Vance’s visit, both sides finalised the terms of reference for the talks. Indian officials said that a deal could be signed before the July 9 deadline.
May 2025: More Talks
Goyal returned to Washington with lead negotiator Rajesh Agrawal for more discussions. New Delhi expressed confidence that an agreement was within reach.
June 2025: Mixed Signals
On June 3, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said both nations were making progress and a deal could be finalised soon. Trump also declared that a “big” trade deal with India was coming.
But Indian officials told Reuters that talks had hit a roadblock over import duties, particularly on farm goods. At a rally in Odisha on June 20, PM Modi said he had declined Trump’s invitation to Washington.
July 2025: Hardening Of Stance
The Indian delegation returned from Washington without a breakthrough. On July 4, Goyal said India would not rush into trade deals merely to meet deadlines and stressed that national interest would remain “supreme.”
A fifth round of talks was held in mid-July to break the deadlock. On July 31, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports and warned of further penalties for countries purchasing Russian oil.
August 2025: Tensions Escalate
At the start of the month, New Delhi reportedly put on hold plans to procure new US weapons and aircraft, the first concrete sign of discontent after Trump’s tariffs dragged relations to their lowest level in decades.
The sixth round of talks, originally planned for Aug. 25 to 29, was rescheduled.
September 2025: Signs Of A Reset
Trump said his administration was continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India and that he would speak to Modi soon. In a marked shift of tone, he expressed optimism that the two sides could finalise a trade deal.
Modi echoed the sentiment in a social media post, calling Washington and New Delhi “close friends and natural partners,” and said teams from both countries were working to conclude discussions at the earliest.