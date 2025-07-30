India-US Trade Deal Talks: Timeline, Where Things Stand Now

India and the United States have been engaged in intensive trade negotiations over the past several months, aiming to settle longstanding issues and avoid rising tariffs.

Despite sustained diplomatic efforts, talks have so far failed to produce a breakthrough. US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports on Wednesday ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. Trump also hinted at further unspecified penalties linked to India's continued imports of Russian military equipment and energy.

Here's a summary of how the discussions have unfolded and what lies ahead.