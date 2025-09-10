India-US Trade Deal: Sixth Round Of Negotiations To Resume Soon

India-US Trade Deal: The sixth round of negotiations for bilateral trade agreement between India and the US will be conducted soon, according to sources. The two nations will head back to negotiations as the geopolitical tensions ease.

The cancelled visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi will be rescheduled and take place soon, sources told NDTV Profit. Earlier, the sixth round of talks were to happen between Aug. 25-29, but were pushed amid tariff tensions.

Both India and US are still hopeful that a deal could be made by fall deadline (Sept-Oct) for the first tranche of bilateral trade agreement.

India is expected to stick to its red lines on agri, dairy to protect interests of MSMEs, farmers, livestock holders and fishermen.