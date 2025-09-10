India-US Trade Deal: Sixth Round Of Negotiations To Resume Soon
India-US Trade Deal: The sixth round of negotiations for bilateral trade agreement between India and the US will be conducted soon, according to sources. The two nations will head back to negotiations as the geopolitical tensions ease.
The cancelled visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi will be rescheduled and take place soon, sources told NDTV Profit. Earlier, the sixth round of talks were to happen between Aug. 25-29, but were pushed amid tariff tensions.
Both India and US are still hopeful that a deal could be made by fall deadline (Sept-Oct) for the first tranche of bilateral trade agreement.
India is expected to stick to its red lines on agri, dairy to protect interests of MSMEs, farmers, livestock holders and fishermen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is confident of India and the US concluding trade talks early, responding to President Donald Trump's overture after weeks of hostile rhetoric. Calling the two countries "close friends and natural partners", Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump. India and the US are close friends and natural partners.
"I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X. "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future both our people," he added.