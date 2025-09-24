India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal's New York Meeting 'Went Well', Further Talks Likely

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's trade talk meeting in New York on Monday went "well", NDTV sources confirmed. They added that further meetings could be potentially expected while Commerce Minister is in the US.

Sources also expressed optimism about reaching a bilateral trade deal with the US in the fall, despite the slew of summer hurdles and additional tariff complications introduced by President Donald Trump.

A delegation led by Goyal is currently visiting the United States for trade talks, with plans to take forward discussions to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The resumption of India-US trade talks comes after a period of brief disruption, triggered by the imposition of 50% tariffs on New Delhi.