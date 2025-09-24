India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal's New York Meeting 'Went Well', Further Talks Likely
A delegation led by Goyal is currently visiting the United States for trade talks.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's trade talk meeting in New York on Monday went "well", NDTV sources confirmed. They added that further meetings could be potentially expected while Commerce Minister is in the US.
Sources also expressed optimism about reaching a bilateral trade deal with the US in the fall, despite the slew of summer hurdles and additional tariff complications introduced by President Donald Trump.
A delegation led by Goyal is currently visiting the United States for trade talks, with plans to take forward discussions to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The resumption of India-US trade talks comes after a period of brief disruption, triggered by the imposition of 50% tariffs on New Delhi.
ALSO READ
India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal-Led Delegation To Visit US For Bilateral Talks On Sept. 22
India and the US have agreed to step up efforts to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement at the earliest, following discussions between their trade teams in New Delhi.
The American delegation, led by Brendan Lynch, the US chief negotiator and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, arrived in New Delhi earlier in September. Both sides resumed the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement or BTA negotiation on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
According to an NDTV Profit report, the talks were described as “positive and forward-looking" by the Indian Commerce Ministry, covering multiple aspects of the proposed deal. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a balanced and mutually beneficial outcome.
The report further noted, that the meeting was seen as a key step toward finalising the first tranche of the trade deal by the year-end, as committed by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi in February.