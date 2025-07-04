India-US Trade Deal: Negotiators Led By Rajesh Agarwal Head Back; Initial Pact Likely To Only Cover Goods

Indian trade negotiators, led by Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, have returned from the United States after the latest round of discussions on the proposed trade deal, Commerce Ministry sources said.

Talks remain ongoing with "everything still on the table," officials said, adding that India will only sign a deal if it secures sustained preferential access in key focus sectors. These include labour-intensive industries such as leather, toys, and footwear.

The interim agreement, whenever finalised, is expected to be limited to goods. "Deadlines will not be a factor in dealmaking," the sources said, underlining India's stand that substance will take precedence over speed.

Exemptions for sectoral tariffs, particularly on steel, aluminium, and auto components, are unlikely to be part of the interim arrangement, the officials added.