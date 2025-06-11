India, US To Expedite Trade Talks Ahead Of Trump’s Tariff Deadline

India and the US will expedite trade talks to conclude an agreement that includes “early wins” for both sides, an official said, as the two nations race to clinch a deal before Washington’s tit-for-tat tariffs kick in next month.

Trade officials from India and the US met in New Delhi for about a week to discuss issues including greater market access, digital trade, customs rules and technical barriers to trade, the official told reporters in New Delhi, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The US trade team arrived in New Delhi last week to advance trade negotiations.

India and the US are working on a phased trade deal with an early agreement targeted for July, the deadline for implementation of the Trump administration’s so-called reciprocal tariffs. Those tariffs — which target Indian exports with 26% levies — are facing legal challenges in Washington.

The latest discussions also covered rules and standards for food safety and plants and human health, the official said, adding the two sides made good progress toward concluding a balanced agreement. The official added that the talks for concluding the first tranche of the trade deal will continue to be expedited.