India, US In 'Active Dialogue' For Trade Deal, Says Piyush Goyal After Trump Shifts Tone

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India is in "active dialogue" with the United States for a free trade agreement.

This came shortly after Trump shifted his tone on India, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend" with whom he plans to speak soon. Modi reciprocated the gesture on social media platform X, calling the US as a valued ally of India.

Goyal said that apart from the US, trade negotiations are going on with the European Union as well in the national capital. Besides, India is also in talks with New Zealand for a trade agreement, he added.