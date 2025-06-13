India, US Harden Stance In Trade Talks As July Deadline Near

Trade officials from India and the US have hardened their stance on some key issues as they race to conclude an interim deal before higher US tariffs take effect in July, people familiar with the matter said.

Negotiators from both sides, who met in New Delhi this week, wrangled over issues including a US demand that India open up its market to genetically-modified crops, officials in New Delhi said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The US also wants India to eliminate tariffs and ease price controls on medical devices, and relax rules on data localization policy, which mandates storage of data on local servers, the people said.

New Delhi is pushing for the US to exempt India from existing sectoral tariffs on steel and automobiles, and threatened reciprocal tariffs that are scheduled to kick in on July 9, the people said. India also wants to be exempted from proposed duties on pharmaceuticals, they said.

US President Donald Trump has launched investigations in the pharmaceuticals sector under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, a precursor to higher tariffs. He had used the Section 232 probes, which looks at the national-security implications of imports in critical sectors, to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles and its components.

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking information.