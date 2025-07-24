India-UK FTA Signed: Farmers, Pharma, Textile Sectors To Benefit; Whisky May Turn Cheaper — Key Highlights

The landmark Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom has been signed on Thursday, marking a significant moment in their economic relationship. This deal, the culmination of over three years of negotiations, is anticipated to substantially boost bilateral trade and investment. The full UK-India FTA documents are set to be publicly released by 5:30 p.m.

"After years of work, we've signed a comprehensive economic and trade agreement," said PM Narendra Modi on the occasion. "This deal is a win-win for ‘Make In India’ and ‘Vocal For Local’, driving job creation, empowering communities, and reinforcing India’s strategic trade leadership. It ushers in a new era of economic cooperation, reinvigorating our bilateral trade ties," tweeted Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Here are the key highlights of the deal: