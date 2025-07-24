India-UK FTA: PM Modi, Starmer Sign Historic Free Trade Pact — Check Details

Prime Minister Modi and his UK counterpart Kier Starmer on Thursday signed the historic free trade pact between the two countries, in a move that would enhance market access for various products between the nations.

The agreement will significantly reduce import duties and improve market access for goods and services on both sides. India’s average tariff on UK products will fall from 15% to 3%, easing entry for British exporters of soft drinks, cosmetics, cars and medical devices. Indian exports will also benefit from duty-free or preferential access across nearly all tariff lines.

India said the deal ensures comprehensive market access across sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, auto parts, engineering goods and chemicals. It also secures one of the most ambitious UK commitments on services, including IT, financial and professional services, and education.

The agreement eases mobility for professionals and includes provisions for contractual service suppliers, intra-corporate transferees, and independent professionals such as chefs, musicians and yoga instructors. Indian workers temporarily in the UK will be exempt from social security contributions for three years under the Double Contribution Convention.