India-UK FTA: Indian Traders Body Sees New Opportunities For Small Traders And Farmers
The India–UK FTA is being seen as a landmark in India's foreign trade policy and part of a broader effort to build a values-based and mutually beneficial economic partnership.
The Confederation of All India Traders on Thursday welcomed the signing of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement, calling it a major step forward for Indian commerce and a new gateway for small traders, farmers and manufacturers to enter global markets.
The agreement will offer duty-free access to nearly 99% of Indian goods exported to the UK. Key sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods and handicrafts are expected to gain from the move.
"This is more than just a trade pact; it is a transformational moment for Indian traders and farmers," said CAIT secretary general and Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Indian enterprise is stepping confidently onto the global stage.
He said that a major feature of the agreement is the removal of tariffs on over 95% of India's agricultural and processed food exports, including spices, turmeric, marine products and mango pulp. The move is expected to increase rural incomes and give a significant push to farm economy.
Khandelwal added that the government has rightly protected sensitive sectors like dairy, showing a balanced approach that blends opportunity with caution.
According to him, CAIT would actively support India's vast trader network in understanding and making use of the new trade framework.
"The FTA opens fresh opportunities for those who once viewed international trade as out of reach," he said, adding that it is not only about figures and exports, but about dignity, confidence, and building a stronger self-reliant India.
The CAIT also added that the agreement will help boost employment, increase bilateral investments and support innovation and entrepreneurship in both countries.
