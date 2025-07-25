India-UK FTA: Indian Traders Body Sees New Opportunities For Small Traders And Farmers

According to him, CAIT would actively support India's vast trader network in understanding and making use of the new trade framework.

"The FTA opens fresh opportunities for those who once viewed international trade as out of reach," he said, adding that it is not only about figures and exports, but about dignity, confidence, and building a stronger self-reliant India.

The CAIT also added that the agreement will help boost employment, increase bilateral investments and support innovation and entrepreneurship in both countries.