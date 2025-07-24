India-UK FTA: From Basmati Rice To Whisky — Here's What Gets Cheaper

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement, officially called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, aimed at deepening economic ties and boosting bilateral trade. The deal was signed in London in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds inked the pact, which significantly lowers tariffs on a range of goods exchanged between the two countries.

Here's what is set to turn cheaper: