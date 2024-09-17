India's Trade Deficit Widens To Highest In Ten Months At $29.65 Billion In August

India's merchandise trade deficit expanded in August as the rise in imports was accompanied by a fall in exports.

In absolute terms, the trade gap widened to $29.65 billion in August, compared to $23.5 billion in July, according to a press briefing by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

August exports fell 9.3% year-on-year to $34.7 billion, while imports rose 3.3% year-on-year to $64.4 billion.

In the current global situation, exports are a huge challenge, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, citing concerns of a recession in the US and slower growth in China and Europe. Transportation costs due to Suez Canal diversion have also escalated, he said. However, non-gems and jewellery and non-petroleum exports are growing, providing some comfort, he added.

"Globally, among the dark clouds, India is a bright spot," Barthwal said, adding that the ministry continues to receive requests for FTAs with India.