India Soon To Be Third Largest Economy, Britain A Perfect Partner: Keir Starmer

The India-UK trade deal is a launchpad to boost British leadership in areas ranging from technology to life sciences to renewable energy and more.

10 Oct 2025, 07:37 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer. (Image Source: PTI)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer. (Image Source: PTI)
India is on track to become the third-largest economy by 2028 and the UK is perfectly placed to be a partner in this journey, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, he expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump's Israel-Hamas peace plan will bring relief to the hostages, the civilian population in Gaza, and the whole world.

The India-UK trade deal is a launchpad to boost British leadership in areas ranging from technology to life sciences to renewable energy and more, he said, adding that the two countries are also deepening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative.

The British PM, who arrived in India on Wednesday, said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and looked at the outcome both of the countries want, which focused on ending the conflict.

On President Trump's Gaza peace plan, Starmer said the deal was a real breakthrough.

"This will come as a profound relief for the hostages and their families and civilian population in Gaza, and for the whole world. We will now work with our partners to ensure that this deal is implemented in full and without delay," he said.

