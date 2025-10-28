India's Services Sector Employs 30% Workforce, Less Than Global Average: NITI Aayog

India's services sector employs close to 30% of the nation's workforce. This was found to be lower than the global average of 50%, showing a slower structural transition, NITI Aayog said in a report on Tuesday.

The report, titled 'India's Services Sector: Insights from Employment Trends and State-Level Dynamics', also said that the services remain the centrepiece of India's employment growth and post-pandemic recovery, but still faced roadblocks.

"Services employment rose to 29.7% in 2023-24 compared to 26.9% in 2011-12 with 40 million jobs created in the last six years," the Aayog said.

"However, it still lags the global average of 50 per cent, reflecting a slower structural transition," it said, suggesting the requirement for structural reforms, expediting social protection, digital conversion of informal worker registration and formalising care services to push forward formal employment in the services sector.

The report stated that while services made up more than half of national output, they consisted of less than a third of jobs, most of which are informal and pay less.