India-Russia Meet: Development Of BrahMos Missiles' Advanced Variants Likely To Be Discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set for his two-day visit to India on Dec. 4 and 5. With only hours remaining till the Russian leader lands in the national capital, speculations around what the main subjects of the meeting will be are getting stronger.

Discussion of the development of advanced variants of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is most likely on cards for this meet, news agency ANI reported.

These supersonic missiles were vital and proved to be game-changers during the four-day-long Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Therefore, a need surfaced to manufacture lighter versions of these missiles like the BrahMos NG, which can be fitted on all types of fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Defence sources told ANI that the missiles in question will still have capability to hit targets at over 400 km, while the long range variations will be able to hit targets which are located at more than three times of the present capability.

The sources added that Moscow and New Delhi are to have talks around the making of the variants of BrahMos in the meeting.

BrahMos have made themselves a distinction and have become one of the best co-development models for military hardware between India and Russia.

Till now, India's meetings with Russia have involved discourse on subjects like hypersonic missiles as well as air-to-air missiles with long ranges, according to ANI reports. Moreover, a deal on 280 missiles of the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile system is likely to be signed.