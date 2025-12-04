India, Russia Look To Balance Oil-Heavy Trade With Pharma, Textile, Electronics Imports

India and Russia are looking to balance their oil-heavy bilateral trade with imports from key sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics, according to statements issued by officials on both sides on Thursday, at sidelines of the FICCI India-Russia Business Forum.

Maxim Reshetnikov, the Russian minister of economic development, said the joint goal is to balance and diversify the existing bilateral trade. To achieve this target, import of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, spare parts, textiles, electronics from India will be vital, he underlined.

The minister added to further this goal, import of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, spare parts, textiles, electronics from India will be vital. Accordingly, discussions around signing a free trade agreement will also be given impetus.

For trade with India, he underscored that Northern Sea route and International North-South Corridor will be key. Further, he encouraged Indian food products, appliances, textiles manufacturers to sell to Russian markets.