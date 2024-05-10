Citi Upgrades India To 'Overweight', Shifts China To 'Neutral' In Emerging Market Strategy

India's strong earnings are bolstering its position, according to Citi Research, which has upgraded the country to 'overweight' in its emerging market allocation. Meanwhile, despite the recent rally in the world's second-largest economy, Citi Research downgraded China to 'neutral' due to the weakening fundamentals.

"The emerging markets country strategy favours markets with inflecting earnings and strong earnings per share momentum," Citi Research said in a May 10 note.

India's real GDP growth is expected to be 6.8% year-on-year in FY25E, compared to 7.6% YoY in FY24E, according to Citi economists. Headline inflation is estimated to average 4.5% year-on-year in FY25E, with food inflation being a key upside risk to watch.

"Continue to expect the RBI's stance change in June and the first rate cut in October (CY24 cumulative rate cut of 50 basis points), with the balance of risks tilted towards a more protracted rate-cutting cycle," the note said.