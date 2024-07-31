India Ratings Raises GDP Estimate To 7.5% As Government Capex Drives Growth

The Union budget FY25 allocated Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capex, indicating the government's continued emphasis on infrastructure spending, it said. Further, 26 states have allocated Rs 9.5 lakh crore for FY25, an increase from Rs 8.8 lakh crore in FY24. India Ratings expects gross fixed capital formation to increase by 8.9% year-on-year in FY25.

Although private sector capital expenditure remains low, there are signs of improvement, it said, with banks and financial institutions authorising 982 projects worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore in FY23—up from 791 projects for Rs 1.98 lakh crore in FY22.

Crude oil, base metals, power, telecom, cement, chemicals, textiles, healthcare and logistics are among the sectors experiencing increased capex activity, according to it.

Since FY23, the government has turned its priority to capex, resulting in slow growth in government final consumption expenditure. Although GFCE played an important role in boosting the economy between FY16 and FY20, subsequent revenue expenditures have been kept under control, the report said.

The Union government's revenue spending, which rose to 15.5% of GDP in FY21 due to the pandemic, is expected to fall to 11.4% in FY25. India Ratings estimates GFCE to expand 4.4% YoY in FY25, up from 2.5% in FY24.