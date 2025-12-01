Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia's Q2 Current Account Deficit Narrows To $12.3 Billion
India's Q2 Current Account Deficit Narrows To $12.3 Billion

The moderation can be attributed to lower merchandise trade deficit and higher services receipts.

NDTV Profit
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
India's current account deficit narrowed to $12.3 billion or 1.3% of GDP in the second quarter of the current fiscal from $20.8 billion or 2.2% of GDP in the corresponding period last year, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday.

Merchandise trade deficit stood at $87.4 billion in the July-September period, lower than $88.5 billion last year.

Net services receipts increased to $50.9 billion from $44.5 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a year-on-year basis in major categories such as computer services and other business services.

The July-September net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow was $2.9 billion, compared to $2.8 billion outflow last year. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $5.7 billion, against a net inflow of $19.9 billion a year ago.

