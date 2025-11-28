India Plans More Incentives For Aircraft Leasing In GIFT City

Profit is much lower, in the range of 1% or so, during the early years of a plane leasing cycle but it surges to as much as 40% in the later years, the people added. About 33 aircraft lessors were registered at GIFT City and more than 60 aircraft and engines have been leased through them as of Jan. 31, according to a report from KPMG.

The policy change set to be part of India’s budget proposals announced in February is an attempt to help the upcoming finance hub gain market share in the $187 billion global aircraft leasing business. Competition is fierce, with about half of the world’s leased aircraft currently managed from Ireland, and China, Singapore and Malaysia all vying for more of the market.

India’s commercial aircraft leasing market was estimated by Cognitive Market Research to be smaller at about $4.7 billion in 2023 and growing at 11.8% annually.

India’s aviation ministry and the Press Information Bureau did not immediately respond to emails seeking a comment on the plan to extend the tax benefits.